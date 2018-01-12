VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets earned their 10th win of the season Thursday night when they defeated the Liberty County Bulldogs 71-52 at Bristol.

Matt Isenhoff and Chris Williams led the Jackets in scoring with 25 and 17 points respectively. Canaan McDonald added 9 points; Jamar Massaline 7 points; Dyvion Bush 6 points; Caeden McDonald 4 points; and Jacob Clements 3 points.

Vernon’s Junior Varsity was also victorious defeating Liberty County’s Junior Varsity.

Vernon will be back in action Friday night when they host the Sneads Pirates in a district contest.