Substitute teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

A substitute teacher has been charged with sexual assault following an investigation into a report of inappropriate conduct regarding two juveniles.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call on January 10, from the Washington County School District office regarding possible inappropriate conduct by personnel with a student. The information provided, alleged 32-year-old Paradice Renee O’Connor of Vernon, a substitute teacher for Washington County since 2016, was involved.

During the investigation, WCSO received statements from two juveniles alleging they had sexual contact with O’Connor.

Thursday afternoon, O’Connor was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on 9 counts of sexual battery where she is being held on $170,000 bond.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.