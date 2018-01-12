HCHS basketball

The Holmes County varsity boys basketball team defeated Malone 60-51 on Thursday night.

Scoring for Holmes County were: T. Hammock 5, J. Shack 6, R. Powell 15, D. Powell 5, T. Blackmon 14, B. Rich 5, C. Cooley 10.

Scoring for Malone were: O.D. Murff 15, O.R. Murff 2, Decree 2, Miley 2, Brown 15, Southwell 12, Lacey 3.

The Malone JV defeated the HCHS JV 41-34.

Scoring for Malone were: J. Gipson 5, S. Harris 10, I. Glasper 3, J. Powell 16, T. Clenney 7.

Scoring for HCHS were: D. Richards 16, M. Duncan 4, N. Johnson 2, J. Farrow 2, M. Hammock 4, S. Pippin 6.