Harris honored for years of service

Long-time educator Thera Harris was honored by Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently as she bowed out of membership after 37 years. Thera attended district, state and regional conventions through the years, and served on countless committees and offices including president. During her presidency, she proudly wore a president’s pin which had been presented to her by another educator, Carol Hudson. Many in the area will remember Carol as a veteran teacher at Kate Smith Elementary School. Thera surprised newly-elected president, Becky Beasley of Grand Ridge, by presenting this same pin to her.

Dr. Sarah Clemmons, initiated at the same time as Thera in 1981 and current president of Phi Chapter, was first to give Thera a big hug in appreciation for her years of membership and service.