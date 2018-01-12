Chipola College news

BRANDON YOUNG APPOINTED TO CHIPOLA COLLEGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

TALLAHASSEE– Governor Rick Scott recently announced the appointment of Brandon Young of Bonifay to the Chipola College District Board of Trustees.

Young, 40, is an attorney in Holmes County. Young succeeds Kyle Hudson, and is appointed for a term beginning December 8, 2017, and ending May 31, 2021. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Nine trustees represent Chipola’s five-county district on the board. Other trustees include: Danny Ryals (Chairman), a realtor from Calhoun County; Darrin Wall of Chipley, a retired manager of Gulf Power in Chipley; Andrew Fleener of Chipley, Deputy Director, Florida Department of Environmental Protection; Tommy Lassmann of Marianna, a commercial banker with PeoplesSouth Bank; Jim Dean of Marianna, Marianna City Manager; John Padgett of Marianna, a retired Jackson County Commissioner; Hannah Causseaux of Bristol, former Director of Appointments in the Executive Office of the Governor; and Joel Paul, Jr., of Bonifay, Executive Director of the Tri County Council, Inc.

CHIPOLA ARTIST SERIES WELCOMES ONE-OF-A-KIND PIANIST

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series welcomes piano extraordinaire Jason Farnham, Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

In describing Farnham, one writer said, “Take Jerry Lee Lewis, add some Victor Borge, Beethoven on steroids, garnish with Schroeder from Peanuts, throw it all in a blender, and what comes out is an unmistakable Jason Farnham show.”

Fans have dubbed him “Schroeder” because of his witty piano comedy antics and the clever way he interacts with the audience. The show includes contemporary piano, jazz, bossa nova, blues, stride piano, and classical with a modern twist. Jason is always looking for a way to take a classic and turn it on its ear, including playing upside down Amadeus-style. Learn more at www.jasonfarnham.com.

Tickets – $20 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and under, and $5 for Chipola students and employees – are on sale at the Center Box Office. Call 718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. The remaining Artist Series event is The Young Irelanders, March 13.

LAW ENFORCEMENT CLASSES FORMING AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center is offering daytime and evening Law Enforcement Academy and Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over classes.

Night classes will meet weeknights beginning Jan. 25 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Day classes begin Feb. 2 and meet Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT). It is offered at the Chipola Public Service Building Tuesdays at 8 a.m. The cost of the test is $45.

Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screen. Financial assistance is available based upon need and eligibility.

Please contact Steven Stewart, Law Enforcement Coordinator, at 850-718-2286.

FACULTY ART ON DISPLAY AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Original works by Chipola adjunct art instructors Melissa Arrant and Mandy Yourick will be on display in the Chipola College Center for the Arts Gallery beginning Jan. 18. A “Meet the Artist” reception will be held at 6 p.m. in the gallery. The opening will coincide with the Artist Series performance of pianist Jason Farnham.

The exhibit, “Space, Place and Form,” embodies the subject matter and messages presented by both artists. Arrant’s paintings are created in acrylic and painted on a wide variety of supports, from papier-mâché and wood to more traditional canvas. By incorporating glitter into her cosmic works, she hopes viewers will consider the depths of space we have yet to explore or even detect since our eyes and technology limit us to certain electromagnetic spectrums. Inspired by images from the Hubble Telescope, her works postulate cosmic particles we are yet unable to detect and attempts to give form to the hidden.

Mandy Yourick works in a variety of media including black and white photographs and mixed-media drawings. Her work incorporates the themes of introspection and connection to place. In her black and white series, she is reflecting on her surroundings in the Florida Panhandle, particularly focusing on the natural and rural areas of her youth. In paying witness to familiar scenes with fresh eyes, she considers the objects and the flora that formed her visual vocabulary and meditates on the place she calls home.

The show will be open through March 4. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon.

CHIPOLA INVITES QUEENS AND MR. CHIPOLA WINNERS TO HOMECOMING

MARIANNA—Chipola College Homecoming 2018 is set for Saturday, Feb. 17.

All Chipola Homecoming Queens and Mr. Chipola winners from the college’s 70-year history will be introduced during the game. Chipola’s first Homecoming Queen, Mertice Register Bradley (1948) is expected to attend, as well as the 2017 Queen, Maddy Christmas and 2017 Mr. Chipola, Teon Long.

All former queens and Mr. Chipola winners are encouraged to contact Kristie Mosley, a member of the Chipola Homecoming Committee, via email at mosleyk@chipola.edu, phone (850) 718-2417 or via Facebook messenger (Kristie Donna Tyler). Please indicate the best method to contact you as well as your mailing address.

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Ronnie Myers Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center on Feb. 17. The Homecoming Court will be introduced and the Queen and Mr. Chipola crowned during halftime of the men’s game.

For information, contact Nancy Johnson at johnsonn@chipola.edu or phone 718-2314.

SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP SET AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce invite students, staff, faculty and community members interested in learning more about small business resources to attend a lunch and learn meeting Thursday, Jan. 25, at 11:30 a.m., in Building Z, Room 116 (Jackson Hall), on the Chipola campus.

The Small Business Workshop is free of charge. Guests are invited to bring their own lunch. The presenter will provide an overview of small business resources.

A different business theme will be showcased each month, including: how to start a business, managing a budget, growing a business, establishing credit, seeking a loan and tax incentives, and other topics. Those attending will have an opportunity to ask questions and to apply the concepts presented. Potential collaborations with Chipola College academic programs also will be presented.

For information about small business resources, visit https://www.sba.gov/ or contact Dr. David Bouvin at 718-2380 or email bouvind@chipola.edu , or Tiffany Garling at 482-8060 or email tiffany@jacksoncounty.com.

CAST ANNOUNCED FOR CHIPOLA’S ‘DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID’

MARIANNA—Chipola College Theater is in rehearsal for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which runs March. 1-4, at 7 p.m. nightly with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Chipola Theater Director Charles Sirmon recently cast the following actors: Bailey Foxworth as Ariel, Brock Harris as Prince Eric, Destin Dawson as Grimsby, Chandler King as Flounder, Mary Keyton as Scuttle, Daniel Covington as King Triton, Anthony Severson as Sebastian, Tinsley Hodges as Flotsam, Nina Boyd as Jetsam, Landry Tharp as Ursula, Sarah Liffick as Carlotta and Caroline King as Maid. The MerSisters are: Sydney Cobb, Meghan Basford, Dianna Floyd, Tori Steverson, Karissa Mercer and Grace Wester. The Ensemble includes: Brandon Washington, Kane Keefer, Willa Wester, Olivia Wester, Irene Muriz and Jessica Kaiser.

Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14.

Members of the ACT Fund are invited to a Meet the Mermaids reception, before the Thursday, March 1 show, at 5:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a camera and have photos with the mermaids. There is still time to join the ACT Fund to enjoy this unique opportunity. Show tickets are available for ACT Fund members on Feb. 7. The ACT Fund offers five levels: Sponsor, Patron, Benefactor, Angel and Corporate Angel, with VIP seating available at all levels. A portion of the ACT Fund membership is tax-deductible. ACT Fund memberships may be purchased now at the Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

A Dinner Theatre for all patrons is Friday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. Limited seating is available by reservation only. Tickets (including dinner and show) – $30 – will be available at the Box Office on Feb 7.

For more information, contact the Box Office at 718-2420 or www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Visit the Chipola Theatre at www.facebook.com or www.chipola.edu/theatre.

CHIPOLA TO HOST NORTHWEST

MARIANNA— Both Chipola College basketball teams host Northwest Florida State in a pair of conference games, Saturday, Jan. 13, in the Milton Johnson Center.

The Lady Indians tip-off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

The men’s game will feature a special halftime performance by school-age cheerleaders from Chipola’s Cheerleader Clinic. Members of Chipola’s Brain Bowl team will be recognized during the men’s game. Two fans will have the chance to shoot a half-court shot to win a flat screen TV from Badcock and More of Graceville.

The Indians (13-3, 1-0) won their conference opener at Tallahassee (87-71) on Jan. 9.

Brandon Mahan led Chipola with 26 points. TJ Howard had 22 points. Shamarkus Kennedy had 21 points and 11 rebounds. Devante Carter had 14 points. The Indians are sixth in the FCSAA State Poll.

Chipola beat Taylor-Made Academy, 136-81 on Jan. 4. Kennedy led Chipola with 27 points and 18 rebounds. Keishawn Brewton had 24 points. Howard had 20 points. Mahan scored 17. Yuat Alok and JJ Miles scored 15 points apiece.

Chipola scored an 85-78 win over Coastal Alabama on Dec. 30. Brandon Mahan led the Indians with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Yuat Alok scored 19 points with 12 rebounds. Shamarkus Kennedy had 17 points and 12 rebounds. TJ Howard added 12 points.

The Lady Indians (11-5, 0-1) suffered a 93-72 loss at Tallahassee on Jan. 9. Courtajia Sanders led Chipola with 32 points. Tyra Johnson had 20 points. Chipola was without three starters due to injury.

The Lady Indians scored an 85-80 win over Miami-Dade on Dec. 29. Nesbitt led Chipola with 20 points. Sanders had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Namiko Adams scored 13 points. Kiana Coomber had 11 points.

Chipola is fifth in the FCSAA State Poll and number 20 in the NJCAA National poll.

For the latest, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.