VHS hosts weightlifting championship

On Tuesday, January 9, Vernon High school hosted the FHSAA District 2 Girls Weightlifting Championship.

Morgan Hammack was the first female lifter last year to take home a district title as a freshman. She was able defend and retain her title this year in 110- lb weight class as a sophomore.

Sara Smith accompanies Hammack as district champion in the 169 lb class making this the first year VHS has secured district championships in more than one weight class for girls weightlifting.

Kiersten Gilmore and Haley Alderman were both able to bring home medals and secure a place at the regional championship in the 154 and 110 lb weight class respectively.

VHS will be advancing 4 girls to the regional championship after showing the strongest performance to date in school history.

Arnold High School won the meet, and Mosley was district runner up in team points.