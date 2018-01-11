Three arrested on drug charges

Suspicious behavior and speeding led to the arrest of 3 people traveling through Vernon Tuesday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle bearing Georgia plates just before 9 p.m., Tuesday night.

The motorist, while traveling down State Road 79, turned down a side street, which leads into the Vernon City Hall parking lot. As the vehicle traveled through the parking lot it circled back toward the deputy before coming to a stop. Approaching the vehicle, the deputy was immediately advised by the back-seat passenger they were attempting to find a gas station.

Upon questioning the driver, identified as 53-year-old Pamela Pollock Williams of Ochlockonee, GA, the deputy began to receive abrupt answers from the back-seat passenger. The same passenger, later identified as Elizabeth Williams, 27, of Ochlockonee, GA, then opened the car door and began to dry heave.

Due to the suspicious and nervous behaviors of the occupants, the deputy requested to search the vehicle and received consent from the driver. As deputies removed all occupants of the vehicle to perform the search, the driver was seen making multiple attempts to throw her purse into the back seat before covering it with other items.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies located the purse belonging to the driver, which contained a green crystal like substance and marijuana. The driver, Pamela Williams, advised deputies the substance was “marijuana candy”.

Deputies also located methamphetamine in a bag under the seat of a second passenger, who was identified as 57-year-old Jimmy Williams of Panama City, FL.

Turning their attention to the erratic behaviors of Elizabeth Williams, a female deputy performed a search of her person, at which time she was advised by Williams that she did possess marijuana inside of her person. Williams then retrieved marijuana and gave it to the deputy.

All three Williams suspects were transported to the county jail without further incident and booked as follows:

Jimmy Williams – Possession of methamphetamine

Elizabeth Williams – Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

Pamela Williams – Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.