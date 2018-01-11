Richard K. Reed of Marianna died Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Jackson Hospital.

A native of Chicago, IL, Mr. Reed has resided in Jackson County for the past 27 years. He retired from Sears as a computer analyst and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Verne and Mary Reed, his wife, Glorida Reed, and his brother, Frank Reed.

Survivors include his sons, James Reed and wife, Kimberly and Steven Reed; grandchildren, Richard and wife, Jade, Brandon Reed, Gauge Reed, Lane Moss and wife, Shelby; two great-granddaughters, Grice-Ann Rae Moss and Elizabeth Grace Reed, all of Marianna.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 12, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Wendell Hayes officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by the family.