Lawrence obit

Betty Sue Lawrence, age 62 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 10, 2018. She was born on August 22, 1955 to the late Brunzell and Shirley (Oakley) Lawrence in Washington County, FL.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by one sister, Debbie Lawrence, one sister in law, Cynthia Lawrence.

Survivors include, one son, Sheldon Lawrence and wife Susan of Chipley, FL, six brothers, Randy Lawrence and wife Annette of Pensacola, FL, Ernest Lee “Jake” Lawrence and wife Annette of Cottondale, FL, Raymond Lawrence and wife Maria of Davenport, FL, Darrell Lawrence and wife Barbara of Lake City, FL, Jimmy Wayne Lawrence and Charlene of Deland, FL, Michael Lawrence of Windsor, CO, one sister, Tammy Clark and husband Stanley of Crawfordville, FL, one grandson, Malachi Lawrence and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to honor Ms. Lawrence’s life. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of arrangements.

