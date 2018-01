Master Teigan William Knowell, two month old son of Callie Knowell of Graceville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 7, at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, AL.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 13, at 3 p.m. at the Salem A.M.E. Church in the Browntown Community of Graceville with Rev. Adrienne McClendon officiating. Interment will follow in the Hinson Cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.