Florida Fraternal Order of Police names George Gainer 2017 Senator of the Year

TALLAHASSEE – During a ceremony at the Florida Capitol, the Florida Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), representing more than 20,000 law enforcement officers across the state, today named George Gainer (R-Panama City) it’s 2017 Senator of the Year.

“True Statesmen are few and far between and today we are honoring Senator George Gainer as our senator of the year,” said Robert Jenkins, President of the Florida Fraternal Order of Police. “Senator Gainer has shown steadfast commitment and distinguished character as a freshman legislator.”

Senator Gainer’s award was given following a vote of the FOP’s full membership.

“I am honored to be named the Fraternal Order of Police Senator of the Year. I can’t think of an award that carries more distinction than this one,” said Senator Gainer. “I’m honored to stand with law enforcement and give them the tools they need to keep us safe. As policymakers, we must ensure they are treated fairly when we ask them to do so much and make ever greater sacrifices.”

The FOP represents law enforcement including police officers, sheriffs deputies and corrections officers across Florida.

At the same ceremony, Representative Jayer Williamson (R-Pace) was also named Representative of the year.