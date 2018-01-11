Brinkley obit

Charles Edward Brinkley Jr., age 64 of Bonifay, went home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2018 at Bay Medical Center’s Covenant Hospice Wing.

Charles was born on February 15, 1953 in Norfolk, Virginia to Charles Edward Brinkley Sr. and Geraldine Carson. He was a resident of the Florida Panhandle for 10 years since moving from Headland, Alabama. He was a member of Cedar Grove Methodist Church in Bonifay, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Geraldine Brinkley Sr.; brother: Clifton Brinkley.

He is survived by his loving wife: Gaynell Brinkley of Bonifay, Florida; five sons: Chucky Brinkley and wife Misty of Dothan, Alabama, David Brinkley and significant other Toria Worlds of Dothan, Alabama, Michael Brinkley and wife Jill of Ashford, Alabama, Gerald Yates and wife Marie of Bonifay, Florida, Gary Yates of West Palm Beach, Florida; daughter: Sandy Woodham and husband Stephen of Dothan, Alabama; one sister: Kathy Danzie of Headland, Alabama; niece: Klaudia Danzie of Headland, Alabama; thirteen grandchildren: Trenton, Drew, Cade, Trey, Paige, Jordyn, Alexis, Quenteris, Quincy, Samuel, Daniel, Michael Riley, Luke.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Cedar Grove Methodist Church in Bonifay, Florida with Rev. James Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Cedar Grove Methodist Church is located at 2530 Highway 2, Bonifay, Florida 32425.