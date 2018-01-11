Adams obit

John Hayward Adams, age 58 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. He was born on October 14, 1959 to the late Roy Adams and Murle (Deese) Adams in Tallahassee, FL.

Along with his father, John is preceded in death by his wife, Gail Adams, son, Cody Adams and his brother, Tony Adams.

Survivors include his daughter, Kaitlin Adams of Nashville, TN and his mother, Murle Adams of Cottondale, FL. He is also survived by his aunts: Glendell Strickland, Syble Strickland and his uncle, Gilbert (Carolyn) Strickland all of Cottondale, FL, and a host of family and friends.

John was a 1977 graduate of Cottondale High School. He & his wife owned and operated Chipley Auto Parts. John was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and Nascar. He was a very successful and knowledgeable “Parts Man.”

Family will receive friends for visitation Saturday January 13th at 10:00 AM at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley FL. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00. Interment will follow at Cottondale First Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 231 north of Cottondale, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that Memorial Contributions be made to Brown Funeral Home for the Service of John Hayward Adams.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.