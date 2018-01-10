VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets were turned back in their effort to sweep the Cottondale Hornets in their season series largely due to a 29 point third quarter performance by the Hornets. In a game that was otherwise fairly even the Hornets used their 18 point third quarter advantage to defeat the Jackets 70-48.

Matt Isenhoff led Vernon in scoring with 27 points; Chris Williams scored 10 points; Dyvion Bush added 7 points; Caeden McDonald and Jamar Massaline scored 2 points each and Canaan McDonald scored 1 point. Scoring for Cottondale were: Amari Banks with 16; Cameron Brooks with 14; Dashan Hudson and Tykece Bryant with 10 each; Q. Henderson with 6; Dayron Garret with 5 and Dalvin Banes with 4.

Vernon will travel to Bristol Thursday night to face Liberty County. On Friday night the Yellow Jackets will host the Sneads Pirates.

Prior to the varsity game the Vernon Junior Varsity defeated the Cottondale Junior Varsity.