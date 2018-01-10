HCHS basketball

Holmes County High School Blue Devils defeated the Graceville Tigers on Tuesday, with the JV winning 39-22, and the varsity winning 45-41.

Scoring for the HCHS JV were: B. Richards 2, D. Richards 8, J. Farrow 3, M. Hammock 9, J. Rich 15, S. Pippin 2. Scoring for Graceville were: D. Finklea 2, C. Lane 8, D. Porter 1, L. Bigham 2, D. Gray 3, S. Batson 2, J. Walker 2, L. Hawkins 2.

Scoring for the HCHS varsity were: J. Hammock 9, J. Shack 6, R. Powell 9, C. Strickland 2, D. Powell 6, T. Blackmon 4, B. Rich 5, C. Cooley 4. Scoring for Graceville were A. Brown 6, T. Olds 6, J. Green 5, C. Williams 6, C. James 2, X. Storey 10, S. Wesley 4, P. Perry 2.