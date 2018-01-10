VONCEIL COGGIN AND THE LATE LYNDAL PLEAS TO BE HONORED ON FLORIDA ARBOR DAY

The public is invited to a reception to be held at 10:30AM on January 19th at the Washington County Historical Society in recognition of long-time Chipley Garden Club member, Vonceil Coggin, and in memory of a former club member, the late Lyndal Pleas.

In honor of these two ladies, two “Natchez” Crepe Myrtles will planted to complete the row of flowering trees along the railroad tracks. The original three trees were planted for Florida Arbor Day 2015.