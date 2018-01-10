Chipley man arrested for possession of cocaine

A traffic stop in Vernon led to the arrest of Chipley man for possession of cocaine.

On January 5, just after midnight, Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle run a stop sign at the intersection Pate Pond Road and State Road 79.

During the stop, deputies were advised by the driver who was identified as 21-year-old Chandler Robert Harris, that marijuana was located in the driver door of the vehicle. Also located during a search of the vehicle was a clear short straw that contained a residue, which later field tested positive as cocaine.

Deputies reported a baggie of cocaine was also located in the back seat of the vehicle, where Harris admitted to throwing it during the traffic stop.

Harris was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

