Awards presented for Christmas decorations

Christmas decoration certificates were presented Tuesday night when the Chipley City Council met for their monthly meeting.

Ward 1 – Zachary & Meghan Zadofsky, 634 3rd Street

Ward 2 – Bryce Farrar, 643 5th Street

Ward 3 – Margaret Driggers, 784 Gilbert Drive

Ward 4 – Rachel Webb, 753 4th Street

At Large – Sanford & Patricia Spitzer, 768 S. 3rd Street

Ordinance No. 946, Amendment to Chapter 11, Private Property Standards, was approved. The purpose of this chapter is to protect the comfort, health, repose, safety, and general welfare of the citizens who reside in the city and to prevent maintenance of nuisances affecting the general public.

Ordinance No. 948, Amendment to Chapter 2, Administration, was approved. This will provide the City with a policy and procedure to be followed regarding the sale of real property owned by the City of Chipley.

Ordinance No. 949, Amendment to Chapter 11, Private Property Standards, was approved. This will regulate parking of oversized vehicles in residential areas.

Wastewater Permitting Engineering Services Award, Hatch Mott MacDonald, was approved.

A special event application was approved. Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida would like to hold a Children’s Art Festival at Shiver’s Park on Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CATF committee members were approved for a 2 year term.