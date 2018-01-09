VMS Beta students recognized at School Board

Vernon Middle School students in Jr. Beta, along with their sponsors Paula McDonald and Tami Parish, were recognized for achievement at state competition when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.

1st place, 8th grade Science (academic) competition – Cherish Johns

1st place, 6th grade Language Arts (academic) competition – Jonei Gordon

3rd place, 6th grade Science (academic) competition – Alice Kopp

3rd place, Battle of the Books competition – Tristen Rodriguez, Grace Quinn, and Jonei Gordon

1st place, Spotlight Your Club competition

1st place, Banner competition

1st place, Scrapbook competition

1st place, T-shirt competition

3rd place, Fiber Arts (Quilting) – Bella Hall

3rd place, Woodworking – Benjamin McDonald

The following consent items were approved:

Payment of monthly bills; financial report and budget amendments

Minutes

Substitutes/volunteers

Disposal of property

Out of state travel for CHS & VHS senior trip

Out of state travel for RMS boys basketball team

Out of state travel for RMS eighth grade students and staff to Washington, D.C.

Contract with Allie Montezuma for CHS girls weightlifting and assistant girls softball

Bid for Food Service equipment

Updated PAEC Participating District Focus Software License Agreement

Purchase new school buses

Architectural services contract for the renovation of old KMS cafeteria

Architectural services contract for the stadium restrooms

Accept WCEA ratification of contract

The following personnel items were approved:

District – 21st Century Community Learning Center personnel

Chipley High School – William Wilson, athletic director; move Chelsea Carter from teacher pay to paraprofessional pay

Florida Panhandle Technical College – additions to adjunct faculty

Roulhac Middle School – retirement of JoAnn Blackstock

Vernon Elementary School – leave of absence for Hannah Foster

Okeechobee – employment of Kerry Maggard

Transportation – OPS pay for Samuel Brandy