VMS Beta students recognized at School Board

Vernon Middle School students in Jr. Beta, along with their sponsors Paula McDonald and Tami Parish, were recognized for achievement at state competition when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.
- 1st place, 8th grade Science (academic) competition – Cherish Johns
- 1st place, 6th grade Language Arts (academic) competition – Jonei Gordon
- 3rd place, 6th grade Science (academic) competition – Alice Kopp
- 3rd place, Battle of the Books competition – Tristen Rodriguez, Grace Quinn, and Jonei Gordon
- 1st place, Spotlight Your Club competition
- 1st place, Banner competition
- 1st place, Scrapbook competition
- 1st place, T-shirt competition
- 3rd place, Fiber Arts (Quilting) – Bella Hall
- 3rd place, Woodworking – Benjamin McDonald
The following consent items were approved:
- Payment of monthly bills; financial report and budget amendments
- Minutes
- Substitutes/volunteers
- Disposal of property
- Out of state travel for CHS & VHS senior trip
- Out of state travel for RMS boys basketball team
- Out of state travel for RMS eighth grade students and staff to Washington, D.C.
- Contract with Allie Montezuma for CHS girls weightlifting and assistant girls softball
- Bid for Food Service equipment
- Updated PAEC Participating District Focus Software License Agreement
- Purchase new school buses
- Architectural services contract for the renovation of old KMS cafeteria
- Architectural services contract for the stadium restrooms
- Accept WCEA ratification of contract
The following personnel items were approved:
- District – 21st Century Community Learning Center personnel
- Chipley High School – William Wilson, athletic director; move Chelsea Carter from teacher pay to paraprofessional pay
- Florida Panhandle Technical College – additions to adjunct faculty
- Roulhac Middle School – retirement of JoAnn Blackstock
- Vernon Elementary School – leave of absence for Hannah Foster
- Okeechobee – employment of Kerry Maggard
- Transportation – OPS pay for Samuel Brandy