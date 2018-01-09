New traffic pattern on SR 77

Traffic on State Road 77 from State Park Road to just south of Flat Creek in Washington County will encounter a traffic shift around 7 p.m., Sunday, January 14. Traffic will be transitioned to the newly constructed lanes to allow reconstruction efforts on the existing roadway to begin. Motorists are to be aware the speed limit will be lowered to 45 mph through this area. This traffic configuration as well as future traffic shifts are anticipated to be in place at least one year during reconstruction of existing lanes.

This work is part of the $58 million project to widen approximately 16 miles of roadway from two to four lanes through Washington County. The estimated completion date is summer 2019.

Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through the construction zone, and to pay attention for workers and equipment entering and exiting the work area. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.