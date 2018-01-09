MLK, Jr. Celebration

The 2018 Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration will be held Jan. 13-15.

Theme: MLK50 Forward: Together We Win With Love For Humanity

Event Location: Washington County Agricultural Center, 124 Jackson Avenue, Chipley

MLK Banquet: Saturday, January 13, 6 p.m.; Speaker: Dr. Lou Cleveland

MLK Gospel Extravaganza: Sunday, January 14, 3 p.m.

MLK Parade: Monday, January 15, 10 a.m., downtown Chipley

MLK Commemorative Service: Monday, January 15, 11:30 a.m.; Speakers: Senator Tonya Anderson (11:30 a.m.), Shannon Lee (1 p.m.), Shaneekqua McCutcheon Brown (2 p.m.); vendors and fun activities will be available

Please join us in celebrating the dream and vision of Dr. King.

Sponsored by New Vizh-uhn, Inc.