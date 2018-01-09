Gregg obit

Louise Gilbert Gregg, 102, of Marianna died Friday, December 29, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

Mrs. Gregg was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Maude Gilbert, and her husband of 69 years, Everett Gregg. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Leonard “Doc” Gilbert, Chester “Pete” Gilbert, Aubray Gilbert, Ambus Gilbert and Okla Homer “Dick” Gilbert as well as a niece Bobbie Jean Gilbert Waldrip.

Louise leaves behind a very special sister-in-law, Eleanor G. Edenfield and a special nephew, Harold Gregg; and many other nieces and nephews. Also she was a special aunt to Aubrey “Sonny” Gilbert, Barbara Gilbert Franklin, Sharron Gilbert Brown, Martha Gilbert Ringenberg and Billy Don Gilbert, all of Panama City; Doris Gilbert Boyd of Milledgeville, GA, Jacquelyn Gilbert Tobias of N. Palm Beach, Glenda Sue Gilbert Moore of Milton, Hope Gilbert Kent of Chipley and Johnnie Gilbert of Cocoa Beach.

Graveside services were held at 10:30a.m. on January 1, 2018 at Shady Grove Cemetery, Grand Ridge, FL with the Rev. Johnnie Gilbert officiating. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.