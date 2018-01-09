FWC requests assistance in identifying person who injured a hunter on Chipola River WMA

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for shooting a hunter in the leg on the Chipola River Wildlife Management Area.

On the morning of Dec. 29, 2017, an incident occurred on the Chipola River WMA near Waddell Mill Creek and Bump Nose Road in Jackson County, which resulted in Brendan Dew (DOB 10/1/1996), of Marianna, being struck in the leg by a single projectile.

Dew was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released the same day.

“We’re asking that if you or someone you know was on Chipola River WMA that morning, to please give us a call,” said FWC Capt. Mark Clements. “It’s important that we investigate this incident fully to determine what happened.”

At this time the FWC is unaware of who is responsible for injuring Dew and is seeking assistance from anyone who was on Chipola River WMA that morning and may have information regarding this incident.

If you have information, you can remain anonymous by contacting the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or by texting Tip@MyFWC.com.