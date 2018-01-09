Edmond obit

Mrs. Inetta King Edmond, age 62, of Jacksonville, Florida and formerly of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday January 1, 2018 at the Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was a native of Graceville and retired from the Duval Public School System in Jacksonville, Florida.

Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, January 13, 2018, at New Easter Missionary Baptist Church in Graceville, FL, Reverend Earnest Parker, Jr., pastor, Elder Patrick Graham, eulogist.

She will be laid to rest in the Graceville Community Cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.