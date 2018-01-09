Dunn’s statement on Supreme Court argument in Florida v. Georgia

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02) Monday attended the U.S. Supreme Court oral argument of the Florida v. Georgia “water wars” case, and issued the following statement:

“Today, Florida convincingly argued that we are right on the facts, the law, and the remedy: Florida’s been injured and Georgia can change its actions to address it,” said Dr. Dunn. “What’s not in dispute is that the Special Master determined Georgia’s water usage has been devastating for our fisheries, our economy, and our environment. When it rules, the Court should send the case back to the Special Master with instructions to proceed toward an equitable apportionment of the basin’s waters.”

In a February 2017 report, a Special Master appointed by the Supreme Court determined that Florida has been harmed by upstream water usage in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin. “There is little question that Florida has suffered harm from decreased flows in the River,” the Special Master’s report said. “Florida experienced an unprecedented collapse of its oyster fisheries in 2012.” Today’s Supreme Court argument focused on the report and what the next steps should be in the case. A ruling is expected by the end of the Court’s term in June.

Congressman Dunn has been working from his first days in Congress to seek an equal deal for the communities along the Apalachicola River and Bay. In February, Dr. Dunn questioned the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about the ACF River Basin. He also led a letter, signed by the entire Florida House delegation, to the Army Corps calling for it to halt implementation of the Water Control Manual immediately and meet with stakeholders. In July, Dr. Dunn led a letter, signed by the entire Florida House delegation, urging President Trump to ensure the Army Corps takes a neutral role and refrains from intervening in Florida v. Georgia.

Additionally, Dr. Dunn has introduced legislation, as well as an amendment to the Department of Defense Appropriations bill, to halt the implementation of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revised Master Water Control Manual for the ACF River Basin.