Brookshire obit

Mr. David Allen Brookshire, age 57, of Caryville, Florida passed away January 6, 2018. He was born July 15, 1960 in Columbus, Ohio to the late William Lee Brookshire and Marian Rebecca Pauley Brookshire.

David is survived by numerous friends in the community.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Caryville with Rev. Edward Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Caryville City Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.