Gas price update

Average retail gasoline prices in Florida have not moved in the past week, averaging $2.43/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 gas outlets in Florida. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.48/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Florida during the past week, prices yesterday were 3.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 11.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 8 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.39/g in 2017, $1.98/g in 2016, $2.26/g in 2015, $3.39/g in 2014 and $3.39/g in 2013.

“As unseasonable cold finally breaks across the country, what may not break as quickly is the unseasonably high gas prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Prices at the pump are higher than they were nearly all of last summer, mainly because oil prices remain high and due to the extreme cold weather that caused some snafus at refiners. Inventories of refined products have seen an impressive build in the last week, and there’s a strong likelihood that we may soon begin to see the national average falling toward the end of the month. I must caution motorists, however, that any downturn would likely be short-lived as gas prices typically begin moving higher after the sweetness of Valentines Day has worn off as refiners begin maintenance and the long road to summer gasoline begins.”