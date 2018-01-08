FHP hosts local career fair

Statewide Recruiting Efforts, Florida Highway Patrol

In an effort to fill the Highway Patrol vacant positions we are planning to hold recruitment screenings at the below locations. The Career Fair will assist potential applicants in processing and screening for the application process. We plan on targeting individuals who meet the minimum qualifications set by the Florida Highway Patrol. This initiative is for local open positions in Pensacola and Panama City as well as other location in the state.

The minimum qualifications are as follows:

United States Citizen

High School graduate or equivalent

Minimum of 19 years old at time of application (no maximum age restriction)

Valid driver’s license and one of the following

One of the following – one year of law enforcement experience (sworn or non-sworn); Two years of public contact experience; Two years of active continuous U.S. military service with an honorable discharge; Completed 30 semester or 45-quarter hours of college credit from an accredited college or university.

Locations and dates of recruitment events:

1/11/2018 3p-6p FHP Panama City Station 6030 C.R. 2321 Panama City Fla 32404

1/12/2018 3p-6p FHP Pensacola Station 150 Stumpfield Rd, Pensacola Fla 32503