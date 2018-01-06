VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets defeated the Holmes County Blue Devils in a close district basketball game Friday night in Bonifay. Jamar Massaline secured the Jackets 57-55 point win with a steal with 2 seconds left on the clock.

With the win Vernon’s record now stands at 9-4, 3-2 in district play.

Matt Isenhoff led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 21 points. Freshman Dyvion Bush added 14 points and Chris Williams added 12 points to the win. Tyrese Broxton and Canaan McDonald scored 4 points each and Jamar Massaline rounded out the scoring with 2 points.

The Blue Devils were led in scoring by R. Powell with 13 points; J. Shack with 11 points and C. Cooley with 9 points. Also scoring for the Devils were D. Powell and T. Hammock with 6 points each; C. Strickland with 5 points; B. Rich with 3 points and T. Blackmon with 2 points.

Vernon will travel to Cottondale Tuesday to face the Hornets in another district contest.

Earlier in the evening the Vernon Junior Varsity defeated the Junior Varsity Blue Devils to add to their winning season.