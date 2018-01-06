Southern Cookin’ and Southern Gospel as The Hoppers return to BCF

“It’s Shoutin’ Time” once again as The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) located in Graceville, will host the inspirational gospel family The Hoppers in concert on Saturday, February 3, at 6:00 p.m. CST in the BCF Wellness Center. In addition to the concert, guest are invited to enjoy some good southern cooking including fried chicken, baked ham, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, rolls, dessert and drink in the Deese Center beginning at 4:00 p.m. Hopper concert tickets are $12.00 per person and tickets for the concert & dinner are $22.00 per person.

One of America’s favorite families of gospel music, The Hoppers, continue to receive recognition and awards for a lifetime of sharing the gospel through music. Over the years, The Hoppers have been popular guest performers on the Gaither Homecoming Tour with accolades including Favorite Mixed Group, Favorite Soprano, Favorite Female Vocalist, Soprano Singer of the Year, and the Singing News Fan Awards for Favorite Soprano and Favorite Female Singer. The Hoppers are always a blessing whenever they perform. This year with the addition of dinner, it should truly be a “Southern Cookin’ and Southern Gospel” evening to remember!

Doors will open at the Deese Center for dinner at 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. in the Wellness Center for the 6:00 p.m. performance. Concert guest taking advantage of the dinner will have reserved seating for the performance. Tickets for the concert ($12.00) or tickets for the concert and dinner ($22.00) can be purchased in the BCF Business Office by calling (850) 263-3261 ext. 418 or visit the BCF website at www.baptistcollege.edu.