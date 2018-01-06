Singletary obit

Dennis Singletary, age 69, of Marianna died January 3, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Dennis was born in Hartford, Ala. June, 2 1948. He attended and graduated from Bethlehem High School 1968. In his days he enjoyed playing baseball and fishing.

He is survived by two children: daughter Krystal Bryant and husband Keith of Marianna, son Denny Singletary of Dothan, Ala.; two grandsons Keion and Keilan Bryant; one sister Kathy Singletary White; and one brother Donny Singletary; nieces and nephews; friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his mother Katrine “Micky” Sizemore and Culin Ray Singletary.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, January 8, 2018 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel in Marianna. The interment will be private.