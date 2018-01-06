Richbourg obit

Nettie Ruth Richbourg, 93, of Marianna, passed away Friday, January 5, 2018 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Nettie was born June 19, 1924 in Jackson County, FL to the late A.C. and Ella Cook. At the age of 16, she married her loving husband, Horace Richbourg, and they enjoyed a long and happy marriage. Nettie was a homemaker for most of her life but also worked several years at Warner Brothers Manufacturing Company. She was a member of Cypress Baptist Church for many years. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

When Nettie entered Marianna Health and Rehabilitation center, she met many new friends. She was witty and loved to make everyone laugh. She always brought a smile to the faces of anyone she met. She enjoyed playing the piano, working in the garden, cooking for her family and friends, and taking care of others.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Horace M. Richbourg; one daughter, Mattie (Mackie) R. Williams; five sister and three brothers.

Nettie is survived by one daughter, Carolyn R. Crumpler and husband, Kenneth; four grandchildren, Steve Crumpler, Wendy Causey, Teresa Croft ,Karen Minnick and many great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Cypress Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel Directing.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Richard Christopher and his staff as well as the caring staff at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.