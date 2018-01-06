Melvin obit

Walter B. Melvin, 86, of Alford died Friday, January 5, 2018 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna.

Walter was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County. He served 10 years in the U S Army, and was a mechanic with Harrison Chevrolet in Marianna for a number of years. He enjoyed fishing, and gardening. He attended Pilgrims Rest Assembly of God Church.

Walter leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Evelyn Vickery Melvin; four sons, William Melvin of Waynesboro, MS, Walter Ellis Melvin and wife, Connie of Oak Grove, AL, Victor Wallace Melvin of Alford, John Darrell Melvin of Kynesville; brother, David Lee Melvin of Alford; sisters, Ardilla Griffin of Alford and Mary Alice Reese; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Anita Kay Obrien, a brother, William H. Melvin and one sister, Susie Wilkinson.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 9, 2018 beginning at 2 p.m. at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Ellis Vickery officiating. Interment will follow in Vickery Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends Monday, January 8, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.