Drug warrant leads to foot chase; suspect apprehended

An arrest was made after a man attempted to lead deputies on a foot chase as they served a felony drug warrant at a residence located in Chipley.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence around 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, January 4, located on Waller Road after receiving information that 53- year-old Timothy Taylor, who had an outstanding felony drug warrant, had been spotted in the area. As deputies made contact with occupants of the home, Taylor attempted to flee from a rear door. A short foot chase ensued and deputies quickly apprehended Taylor with no further incidents.

Taylor, was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on a new charge of resisting an officer without violence and the outstanding felony drug warrant.

