BCF welcomes SEBTS president to chapel

On January 29, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will welcome Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) President Danny Akin as the chapel speaker. Akin is no stranger to The Baptist College of Florida but rather a favorite among BCF faculty, students, and staff.

Akin is not only an excellent pulpiteer, but also a respected writer and theologian who has authored numerous books and publications including “Living Doctrine: The Book of Titus (Transformative Word Commentary)” and “A Theology for the Church.” Akin has served as the Executive Editor of “The Southern Baptist Journal of Theology” and currently serves as the President and Professor of Preaching and Theology of SEBTS. Akin and his wife Charlotte have traveled to six different continents with a deep missions heart serving sites in Africa, Asia, South Korea, Mexico, and Australia.

After receiving his Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies from Criswell College, Akin completed his Master of Divinity at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and earned his Doctor of Philosophy from The University of Texas at Arlington. He continues to serve in senior leadership positions in the Southern Baptist Convention and is known for his great love of people and the Lord.

Immediately following the 10:00 a.m. chapel service, Akin and SEBTS will host a luncheon in the banquet room of the Deese Center for students interested in furthering their education at SEBTS. Students will be given the opportunity to meet and greet Akin as well as ask any questions they may have on continuing education.

For more information on how to register for the luncheon, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 513 or access the SEBTS website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/southeastern-seminary-luncheon-with-president-akin-tickets-41122709130?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing.