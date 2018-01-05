Sprouse obit

Carl William “Bill” Sprouse, husband, father, and beloved grandfather passed to his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 due to complications from an extended illness. He was 79.

Bill was born December 20, 1938 in Kingston, West Virginia to Carl William Sprouse, Sr. and Annell Rees Sizemore. Growing up in West Virginia fostered a sense of the Appalachian spirit in Bill, as he appreciated hard work and the importance of family. He married Gloria Wise Sprouse on September 13, 1965 and recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. He entered into the Marine Corp earning the rank of Sergeant and later began his tenure with the Florida Department of Corrections, working his way through the ranks to Warden and retiring after 36 years.

Bill was a strong believer in the common man and doing what is right. He will be remembered as the one with the answers. He took much pride in providing for the needs of his family and loved to brag on his children and seven grandchildren. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and lightening quick wit.

He is preceded in death by his father, Carl William Sprouse, Sr.

Mr. Sprouse is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gloria “Cookie” Sprouse; one son, Steve Sprouse and wife, Tabitha; one daughter, Meredith Dunaway and husband, Shannon; his mother, Annell Sizemore and one sister, Kyla Lindsay. His legacy will live on through the lives of his grandchildren, Emily Sprouse, Ella Sprouse, Eva Sprouse, Gabriel Dunaway, Marleigh Johnson, Jacob Johnson, and Ivy Dunaway.

A graveside service in honor of his life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Slade Alday officiating and James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.