Smith obit

Mr. James Melvin Smith, age 88, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 3, 2018 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. He was born March 10, 1929 in Portersville, Alabama to the late Norman Forest Smith and Josie Belma Roberson Smith.

Mr. Smith is survived by two sons, Harold Smith and wife Loretta of Bonifay, FL and Norman ‘Gator’ Smith of Royal Palm Beach, FL; three brothers, Larry Wayne Smith and wife Beth, Norman Lee Smith and Douglas Smith and wife Charlene all of Ft. Payne, AL; two sisters, Mary Brock and Sara Durham both of Fr. Payne, AL; five grandchildren, Whitney Ward, Justin Smith, Damon Smith, Daysha Smith and Braymer Jo Smith; one great-grandson, Cooper Ward.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, January 7, 2018, at Red Hill United Methodist Church, 3104 Highway 2, Bonifay, FL 32425. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.