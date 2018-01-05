Slaughter obit

Mrs. Linda Diane Slaughter, age 68, of Westville, Florida passed away January 3, 2018 at her home. She was born October 9, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Palmer White, her father, James Buford ‘Pete’ White & wife, Peggy, one daughter, Tammy Melissa Slaughter and one great-granddaughter, Mariah Wofford.

Mrs. Slaughter is survived by her husband, James Kenneth Slaughter of Westville, FL; one daughter, Leslie Morgan and husband Heith of Pickensville, AL; two brothers, Mike White and wife Debbie of Baker, FL and Robert White of Dothan, AL; two sisters, Faye Reeves and husband Tommy of Port Arthur, TX and Anita Morrell and husband Frankie of Crestview, FL; six grandchildren, Brett Morgan, Jordan Butler, Sara Morgan, Madison Morgan, Austin Harper and Caden Harper; three great-grandchildren, Greyson Morgan, Drake Morgan and Major Wofford; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 6, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike White officiating. Interment will follow in the Camp Ground Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.