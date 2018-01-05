Skipper obit

Larry A. Skipper, 74 of Graceville passed away, Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital following an extended illness.

Larry, affectionately known as “Papa Larry” was born in 1943 in Dothan, AL. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and during his years of service he served on the U.S.S. Enterprise maiden voyage on a world tour. Larry worked a number of years in pest control and then worked with the Florida Department of Corrections over 13 years before his retirement in 2009. He was an avid reader, loved fishing, loved to visit and talk, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Damascus Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with military honors by U. S. Navy, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by his father Jack Skipper and mother Rosalie Rudd Capan.

Survived by his beloved wife Regina Skipper; six children Keith (Connie) Newton, Phenix City, AL, Ricky Newton, Graceville, Tami (Ricky) Miller, Marianna, Pam (Curtis) Locke, Chattahoochee, Andy Newton, Phenix City, AL, Laurie Hargrave, Graceville; thirteen grandchildren Kristin Deitch, Andrew Newton, Dustin Miller, Christy Phillips, Travis Locke, Andrea Newton, Steven Newton, Sky Newton, Jessica Hargrave, Dylan Hargrave, Adam Monk, J.R. Wyatt, Nicole Dockery, Josh Wyatt; sixteen great grandchildren; one brother Jerry (Johnnie) Skipper, Opelika, AL; special cousin Bobbie (Lindy) Kirkland, Ashford, AL; host of nieces, nephews and cousins.