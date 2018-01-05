Henderson obit

Ms. Joyce Inclara Henderson, age 76, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 3, 2018 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born September 14, 1941 in Bonifay, Florida to the late R.D. Josey and Drucilla Anna Adkins Josey. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Henderson, two brothers, Jimmy Josey and James Josey and one sister, Dorothy Amerson.

Joyce is survived by two sons, David Henderson and wife Donna and Loren Henderson and wife Carolynn both of Bonifay, FL; two sisters, Evelyn Johnson of Keyser, WV and Sue Rich and husband Kenneth of Panama City, FL; five grandchildren, David Henderson, Dakota Henderson, Shaina Prevatt, Erin Henderson and Grace Henderson; one great-granddaughter, Riley Moran.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, January 6, 2018, at The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Caryville, FL with Rev. Edward Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Live Oak Assembly of God Church Cemetery in Bonifay, FL with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.