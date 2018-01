The Chipley Tigers defeated Northview 70-32 on Thursday night in Chipley.

Scoring for Chipley were: Domonic Bouton 10, P.J. Spencer 8, Kelton Cox 5, Wood 5, Jackson Swearingen 17, Kelvin Dean 16, Austin Berry 4, Christian Davis 3, Brian Williams 2.

Scoring for Northview were: J. Helton 10, S. Killim 3, T. Bush 6, J. Johnson 8, R. Bush 5.