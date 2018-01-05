Chipola College news

CHIPOLA COLLEGE SPRING REGISTRATION

MARIANNA—Registration for Spring 2018 classes at Chipola College is available online for current students. Regular registration opens Jan. 3-4 with classes beginning Jan. 5. Late registration continues Jan. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Jan. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Applications are available online at www.chipola.edu. To apply: (1) complete the Admission Application or call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a final high school transcript be sent to Admission and Records Office; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, call 718-2211.

CHIPOLA ARTIST SERIES WELCOMES ONE-OF-A-KIND PIANIST

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series welcomes piano extraordinaire Jason Farnham, Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

In describing Farnham, one writer said, “Take Jerry Lee Lewis, add some Victor Borge, Beethoven on steroids, garnish with Schroeder from Peanuts, throw it all in a blender, and what comes out is an unmistakable Jason Farnham show.”

Fans have dubbed him “Schroeder” because of his witty piano comedy antics and the clever way he interacts with the audience. The show includes contemporary piano, jazz, bossa nova, blues, stride piano, and classical with a modern twist. Jason is always looking for a way to take a classic and turn it on its ear, including playing upside down Amadeus-style. Learn more at www.jasonfarnham.com.

Tickets – $20 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and under, and $5 for Chipola students and employees – are on sale at the Center Box Office. Call 718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.The remaining Artist Series event is The Young Irelanders, March 13.

LAW ENFORCEMENT CLASSES AT CHIPOLA

The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center will offer day and evening Law Enforcement Academy and Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over classes beginning in January.

Evening classes will meet weeknights from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 25. Day classes begin Feb. 2, and will meet Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT) offered at the Chipola Public Service Building each Tuesday at 8 a.m. Cost of the test is $45. Call David Arnette, Assessment Center Manager, at 850-718-2479.

Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screening. Financial aid is available based upon need and eligibility.

Contact Steven Stewart, Law Enforcement Coordinator, at 850-718-2286.

CHIPOLA AUTOMOTIVE INSTRUCTOR BEGINS SEASON 4 OF TECH GARAGE

MARIANNA—Chipola Automotive instructor John Gardner has signed on for season 4 of the television show, “Tech Garage,” presented by RockAuto.com and airing on Discovery’s Velocity Channel.

Tech Garage is a how-to show focusing on theory, operation and diagnostics of vehicle systems. The series has aired since January 2015. Season 4 will air at 7:30 a.m. CST on Sundays starting Jan. 7. The show also is available on the web. Episodes are filmed at Chipola College.

Chipola’s Gardner is no stranger to the camera. Since 2013, he and fellow automotive instructor Chase Vlieg, have been making training videos on the national level for industry and education. Gardner says, “As an instructor, it is my goal to make educational material available to instructors as a classroom resource. Masters Entertainment Group is producing the show from Jan 2015 through 2020 so that instructor and schools can access the 22 minute programs free of charge.

Gardner says, “I want to thank the college, our advisory committee and industry representatives for supporting me in this project. I am lucky to have so many colleagues who have helped me. ” Gardner said industry support is critical to the success of Chipola’s Automotive program.

Follow the show on: https://www.facebook.com/TechGarageTV/ ,https://twitter.com/johngardnertv and http://www.velocity.com/tech-garage/

TEACHER WORKSHOP SET AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Future Educators Club will host its eleventh Annual Teacher Workshop, Saturday, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teachers and students interested in a career in education are invited to attend.

The Keynote Speaker will be Tammy Jerkins, the 2018 Florida Teacher of the Year.

Chipola Teacher Education students with the assistance of the education faculty, staff, and education graduates will present the free workshop. The day will include sessions for elementary, middle, and high school teachers in Math, Science, Reading, English, ESOL and ESE. Students will present hands-on activities that can be used in the classroom along with samples for teachers to use in their own classrooms. There will also be drawings for door prizes.

The workshop will be held in the Literature/Language (Building Z). Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the first session at 8:30 a.m.

To ensure that sufficient materials are available, please RSVP to FEC Sponsor Casey Dowgul at dowgulc@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2449.

CHIPOLA BASEBALL ALUMNI WEEKEND IS JAN. 26-27

MARIANNA—Major league baseball stars and dozens of other former Chipola College players are expected to return to their alma mater for the 11th Annual Baseball Alumni Weekend Jan. 26-27, 2018. Parents and families of current and former players are invited to attend.

The weekend will include live college baseball action, a Homerun Derby, great food and the chance to rub elbows with the pros.

An Alumni Dinner and Auction is Friday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The 2017 National Championship Team will be recognized along with former Chipola head coach Jim Duncan of the 1965 Indians. Tickets are $100, with table sponsorships available for $1,000. Sponsors earn recognition, 8 dinner tickets and 4 HR Derby Field Passes. Other sponsorship opportunities are available.

A full day of activities is set for Saturday, Jan. 27. The Indians will host Wallace-Dothan at 11 a.m. Members of the 2017 Chipola team will be presented their championship rings in a 2 p.m. ceremony. An MLB Alumni Homerun Derby starts at 2:15 p.m., and for the first time, the event will feature an Alumni Softball Game.

For information, email Jeremy Carrell at carrellj@chipola.edu or visit www.chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA TO HOLD AUDITIONS FOR LITTLE MERMAID

MARIANNA—Chipola College Theatre will hold auditions for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. The show will run March 1-4, 2018.

In the Disney tale, teenage mermaid Ariel is fascinated with life on land. On one of her visits to the surface, which are forbidden by her father, King Triton, she falls for a human prince. Determined to be with her new love, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for three days. But when plans go awry for the star-crossed lovers, the king must make the ultimate sacrifice for his daughter.

For audition information, call 718-2227 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.