Spring cleanup at Spanish Trail Playhouse

Join us on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at the Spanish Trail Playhouse as we clean up throughout our theatre to prepare for the opening of Season 11.

The workday will begin at 9:00 am.

Volunteer throughout the day for as long as you want. You don’t have to commit to the entire day of work.

This is a great opportunity for high school students seeking community service hours. The Spanish Trail Playhouse is a nonprofit organization.

Contact the Spanish Trail Playhouse at 850-638-9113 or by email at spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com for more information.