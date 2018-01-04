Smith obit

L.W. ” Smitty” Smith, 89 of Bonifay, Florida died on Friday, December 29, 2017, at his home in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Friday, November 23, 1928 in Noma, Florida, he served 22 years ins the United States Army, retiring as Master Sargent, E8. He began his service in 1946 during the end of WW II, and served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, earning the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Multiple Good Conduct Medals as well as service and campaign medals. After retiring from the Army, he returned to Bonifay his hometown working 21 years as a construction contractor, then retiring spending the last 13 years with his wife and enjoying time with his family and friends. He could regularly be seen at two local businesses, McDonalds and Waffle House, enjoying time with local friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Smith and Lenora Pitts Smith, brothers, Leon and Lloyd Smith, sister, Eve Lee Smith Sharp, daughters, Diana Smith and Vickie Smith Miner and son Walter Smith.

Surviving is his wife, Bonnie Pettis Smith; son, Gary W. Smith of Bonifay, FL; daughters, Brenda Cereghino and husband Phillip of Jacksonville, FL, Becky Marsh of Bonifay, FL and Bonnie McLaughlin and husband Paul of Bonifay, FL; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Sims Funeral Home in Bonifay with Chaplain Bob Johnson officiating. Interment followed in the Smith Cemetery, located next to Pine Hill Church.