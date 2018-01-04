Richardson obit

Cecil Wayne Richardson

July 24, 1941 – January 2, 2018

Cecil Wayne Richardson joined our Father in Heaven at home with family this past weekend.

He is survived by his loving and devoted daughters Lisa Richardson (Lance Sheffield) and Thelma (late husband Lou) Devita, brothers Paul (Juanita) Richardson, and Russel “Stevie” (late wife Laura) Richardson, sisters Geraldine (late husband Bill) White, Juanita Ankeny (late husband Barry), and Debbie Richardson, grandchildren Jessica Jones, Britney Devita, and Michael Devita, great grandson and Apple of his eye Mayson Robert Jones, many nieces and nephews, and Jeff Jones who he loved like a son.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life Juanita, father and mother Mr. and Mrs. Russell and Ona Richardson, Brother Rondal (Jackie) Richardson, sister Peggy Adams.

“Pappy” as he was affectionately known by everyone was born July 24, 1941 in Richmond, Kentucky. He was the owner and founder of Highway 77 Bingo in Graceville, Florida. Pappy was loved and adored by all who knew him, his passion for people and love for his family was evident in everything he did. Pappy was an avid golfer and fisherman and loved playing golf and fishing with his family and friends. He truly left this world better than he found it for everyone he ever met. A perfect gentlemen with a smile and a kind word always. The most generous, loving, man in our lives.

A memorial celebrating his life will be held this Saturday, January 6th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Obert Funeral Home, 1556 Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida.

Pappy will be laid to rest in his hometown of Richmond, Kentucky.