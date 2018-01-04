Polson obit

Margaret E. Polson, age 93 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. She was born on February 23, 1924 in Geneva, AL to the late Albert and Mary (Pickins) Smith.

She is preceded in death by her husband R.D. Polson.

Survivors include, one son, Jack Ray Smith of Raiford, FL, three daughters, Polly Palmer of Chipley, FL, Sargie Harrell and husband Robert of Graceville, FL, Sue Lewis and husband Rick of Daleville, AL, eight grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Mark Blaylock and Reverend Ike Steverson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the Chapel. Interment will be held at Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

