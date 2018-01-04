Patterson obit

Greg Patterson, 66 of Washington County, Florida, was born in Bay County on January 22, 1951 and passed away January 1, 2018.

He was the son of Lillian Cook Patterson and Clyde Patterson. He was a resident of this county for well over 40 years and taught for 20 years at Vernon High School as an English and Spanish teacher. He graduated from Rutherford High School and went to Gulf Coast College for a semester and then joined the Army in 1970, returning home from Vietnam, he married Nancy Adams in 1972 at St. Dominic Church in Panama City, Florida. He attained a Bachelor’s degree in English with minor in history from the University of El Paso in Texas where he also took 3 years of Spanish. Greg moved his family to Bonifay area for job in Vernon and later bought a small farm. Greg was very active in the school system and in the farm community. He loved working with cattle and also had horses. He was an active member of the North Bay Muskogee tribe that his father helped found. He loved hunting and fishing and often did this with friends and family. After suffering an injury at work he retired and lived quietly with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy and children Heather Carter and husband Mike and son, Adam and wife Louisa. He had six grandchildren, Nevan, Alexander, Gloria, Vivi Carter and Gabriel and Michelle Patterson. Survived also by his mother and step-father Lillian and Earl Barber, sisters, Deborah Gillingham and Jeannie Fritz, brothers, Barry and wife, Roxie, Jay, and Glen, several nieces and nephews, many family members, cousins Cook, Brock, Wells, Patterson, Hall and Hayes, as well as his many friends.

As per his wishes he will be cremated and there will be no funeral or memorial but a graveside service will be planned for later in the year. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the North Bay Clan at 1560 Lonnie Road, Chipley, Florida 32428.

Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.