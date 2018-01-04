Panama City woman arrested on drug charges

On January 4, 2018 troopers observed a vehicle traveling on the shoulder of Transmitter Road with no headlights. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle due to the traffic violation. The trooper exited his vehicle and began to approach the vehicle, when the driver was observed throwing a small purse out of the passenger side window. The trooper asked the driver why she tossed the purse out of the window and she stated that “it only had marijuana in it.” The trooper inspected the contents of the purse and found 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 31 grams of meth oil, 3 pills that were identified as ecstasy, 1 gram of marijuana and syringes. The driver was identified as Billie Jo Halley (36 yoa) of Panama City. Mrs. Haley was arrested and transported to the Bay County Jail.

1. Trafficking Methamphetamine (Felony)

2. Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

3. Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

4. Driving on a Suspended License (Misdemeanor)

