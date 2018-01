John Murray Jackson, III passed away on Thursday evening the 28th of December.

He is survived by his son John Murray Jackson IV, his parents Bill and Gladys Kleinhans, and his siblings Susan Silver, Bill Jackson and Evie Sheward.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 5, 2018 at First United Methodist Church of Marianna with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. We invite you to come celebrate his life with family and friends.