Douglas obit

Mrs. Flora Mae Douglas of Ebro, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 30, 2017 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was 63 years old.

Flora was born on February 5, 1954 to the late Robert James and Corine Potter Peterson in Vernon, Florida. She was affiliated with True Holiness Church of Ebro, Florida.

She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband: Melvin Douglas, Sr. of Ebro, Florida; two children: Dawana Douglas of Ebro, Florida and Reginald Peterson of Peoria, Illinois; five sisters: Mary (Henry) Smith, Betty (Willie, Jr.) Brown, Helen (Carl) Hogans, all of Vernon, Florida, Sallie Mae (Henry) Campbell of San Antonio, Texas, and Pastor Priscilla (Bishop Randy) Williams of Panama City, Florida; three brothers: Rev. Richard (Gloria) Peterson, Rev. Joseph (Winnie) Peterson, both of Vernon, Florida, and Amos (Emma) Peterson of Cottondale, Florida; mother-in-law: Johnell Andrews of Ebro, Florida; 8 sisters-in-law and 5 brothers-in-law; along with a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Flora’s life will be held 2 PM CST, Friday, January 5, 2018 from the sanctuary of the McQueen’s Temple First Born Church of Vernon, Florida with pastor, Jr. Bishop J.O. Brown and Rev. Willie Brown, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The remains will lie in repose at the church 1hr prior to services.